Five schools in Fife confirm positive cases of Covid-19

Seven new cases of Covid-19 have been detected in a number of Fife schools.

NHS Fife confirmed several pupils and staff members had been instructed to quarantine following a number of cases at Strathallan Primary School in Kirkcaldy and Buckhaven Primary School.

There have also been cases at Rimbleton Primary School and Glenwood High School, both in Glenrothes, as well as a case at Bell Baxter High School in Cupar.

The cases relate to confirmed cases who have been in school during their infectious period, NHS Fife said.

Two individuals linked to the primary school in Buckhaven have tested positive for the virus. Several members of staff and pupils have been instructed to isolate as a precautionary measure.

Headteacher Mr Green assured staff the school had been cleaned thoroughly and was safe for pupils and teachers.

In Kirkcaldy, a number of pupils have been asked to stay at home after two cases with links to Strathallan Primary School were confirmed.

Meanwhile, a single case has been identified at Rimbleton Primary School in Glenrothes and close contacts have been identified.

Also in Glenrothes, a positive case relating to Glenwood High School has been detected.

Headteacher Graham Belford reassured parents following the link to the school.

He said: “An individual linked to the school has tested positive for Covid-19.

“Working with NHS Fife Public Health and Test and Protect Team we have identified one other individual within the school as a potential contact.

“For most people, coronavirus will be a mild illness. The case is self-isolating. There is no evidence of onward transmission within the school at this stage and the risk to pupil and staff appears to be low.”

NHS Fife have since confirmed there were no pupils identified as close contacts.

A single case has also been identified at Bell Baxter High School, Cupar.

No pupils have been required to isolate as a result of contact in the school, it is understood.