Four police vehicles and ambulance rush to ‘disturbance’ outside Dundee call centre

Emergency services were called to the city centre early today following reports of a disturbance outside the BT call centre.

Police and an ambulance crew arrived on Ward Road shortly before 1am while officers carried out inquiries.

Pictures taken near the junction with Court House Square show four police vehicles in attendance.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said there was “nothing ongoing” on their arrival but inquiries into the incident were continuing.

One witness said a number of officers were in attendance during the inicident.

He said: “I must have seen at least four or five officers dealing with a few people near the telephone box on Ward Road.

“It was unclear exactly what had taken place but an ambulance was also on the scene when I walked past.

“It was a bit of a surprise to see this ongoing early on a Wednesday morning.”

The police spokesman added: “Police Scotland attended at Ward Road at around 12.45am in response to a reported disturbance.

“There was nothing ongoing at the time of police attendance, although inquiries into the circumstances are continuing.”