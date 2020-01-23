Four people in Scotland are being tested for suspected coronavirus after travelling to the country from Wuhan, China, according to the head of infection medicine at the University of Edinburgh.

Professor Jurgen Haas said he believes there will be many more cases from other cities in the UK.

He said three cases are in Edinburgh and the other is believed to be in Glasgow.

Tests are currently being carried out and none of the patients have been confirmed as having the disease.

They all travelled to Scotland from Wuhan, where the outbreak is thought to have originated, within the past two weeks and are showing symptoms of respiratory trouble, a red flag for the virus.

The news comes as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the Scottish Government is “closely monitoring” a virus which has spread from China.

She was asked at FMQs by SNP MSP Kenneth Gibson about the steps being taken to ensure the safety of Scots after the disease killed 17 people and infected nearly 600.

It is believed the disease, known as coronavirus, emanated from a market in the Chinese city of Wuhan, which has an international airport connecting to 60 destinations across the world.

It is not yet known which hospitals in Scotland are treating the patients.