A&E staff in Tayside are treating as many as four people a day for suspected drug overdoses.

An investigation by the Tele has revealed staff at Ninewells Hospital and Perth Royal Infirmary dealt with an average of four suspected overdoses a day over the past five calendar years.

In 2016, the two hospitals treated 1,543 patients for a suspected overdose.

People aged 20 to 39 were most likely to overdose, with more than 700 needing hospital treatment.

More than 400 others aged 40 to 59 and a further 281 people aged up to 19 also received treatment — and at least 11 patients over the age of 80 went to A&E following a suspected overdose.

The figures cover both deliberate or accidental overdoses of prescription drugs and overdoses of illicit substances.

The stats also suggested a huge rise in the number of people requiring further treatment — but the NHS said this may be down to changes in the way the figures are recorded.

A spokeswoman for NHS Tayside said: “All medication, including paracetamol, should be taken in accordance with instructions given by your GP or by following instructions on the packet.

“If people have any doubts or questions, they should speak to their GP or local pharmacist.

“Any illegal drug use carries a degree of risk and it is crucial to ensure that individuals using any drug are aware of the risks involved.

“Drugs sold illegally may not contain what the seller says and they are likely to contain a mixture of substances, both active and inactive. This can also lead to increased risk of overdose and other side-effects. Substance misuse is a major public health issue at national level and remains a priority for NHS Tayside.

“NHS Tayside works closely with its partners including the three regional Alcohol and Drug Partnerships and supports the provision and development of recovery-focused services within the community.

“Substance misuse services identify, assess and respond to a wide range of issues, recognising the significance of family, relationship, housing, mental health, employment and education in recovery.”

More women than men were treated for suspected overdoses over the period, with a total of 7,550 people attending A&E departments for treatment.