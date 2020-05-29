Four people arrested after police execute warrants at two properties in Dundee

Four people have been arrested after police executed warrants at two properties in Dundee and recovered a quantity of drugs.

Neighbours have described their shock after police used a battering ram to access properties on Dundonald Street on Friday morning.

The incident began just after 10am and was continuing after 1pm today.

One resident said: “I saw around six police vehicles pull up in the street.

“Loads of police ran into three of the blocks.

“I also saw police carrying a battering ram and they’d also brought dogs to the scene.

“They ran up the stairs in the buildings and I heard a lot of shouting and banging.”

Another neighbour said: “I saw some officers searching a car parked outside and others remained in the three tenement buildings.

“The whole situation was pretty scary.”

A spokeswoman for the police said: “Police Scotland have executed warrants at two properties on Dundonald Street and a property on Thurso Gardens, Dundee, today (Friday, 29 May) which resulted in a quantity of drugs being recovered.

“Three men and a woman have been arrested in connection. Inquiries are ongoing.”