Four men arrested in Tayside following football gambling probe

Four men – including a player for League 2 side Elgin City – have been arrested following a police probe into gambling.

Police Scotland confirmed that the men, one aged 22 and the others aged 24, were arrested and charged in connection with offences under the Gambling Act 2005 in Montrose last week.

However, Police Scotland gave no indication about the man’s identity or the fixture in question.

A spokesman for the Scottish Football Association (SFA) declined to comment on the matter as it is a live criminal case.

The SFA’s rules on gambling state that “no club, official, team official or other member of team staff, player, match official or other person under the jurisdiction of the Scottish FA shall gamble in any way on a football match”.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Four men, one aged 22 years and the others aged 24 years, were arrested and charged in Montrose on Wednesday August 28 following a planned police operation.

“The arrests were made in connection with offences under the Gambling Act 2005.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further.”

A statement from Elgin City said: “It has come to our attention that one of our players has been charged with an alleged offence under the Gambling Act 2005.

“Our legal advisers have made it very clear to us that to comment further upon this matter would open the club up to possible allegations of being in Contempt of Court; we therefore trust that people will respect the player’s privacy and also the fact that the club cannot, and will not, make any further announcement on this matter at this time.”