Screwdriver, pole and shears allegedly used in attack as four appear in court over assault claims

Four people have been accused of carrying out multiple attacks across the city.

Cortez Cuthbert and Christopher Robertson, both of Adamson Court, along with Jay Thomson, of Brewery Lane, made no plea when they appeared on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A warrant was granted for the arrest of a 17-year-old who is alleged to have acted with the trio, and cannot be named for legal reasons, due to their age.

It is alleged that Thomson, 19, attacked a woman at an address on Burnside Court on April 7 by seizing her hair.

Thereafter, Thomson, Robertson, 20, and the teen allegedly struck a man on the head and body repeatedly with a screwdriver, a pole and a pair of shears.

On June 7, it is alleged that a second man was pursued, tripped and rendered unconscious on Reform Street by Cuthbert, 18, Thomson and Robertson. They allegedly kicked him on the head repeatedly, stamped on his head and endangered his life as a result.

The same trio are alleged to have assaulted the first man in Hilltown Court on the same date by repeatedly punching him on the head and body.

Cuthbert and Thomson were released on bail after making no plea. Robertson was remanded in custody.

Their case was continued for further examination.