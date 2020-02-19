Dundee great-grandmother Ella delighted to meet fourth generation of family, baby Megan

A Dundee care home resident is celebrating after meeting the fourth generation of her family.

The young and oldest members of the family met at Pitkerro Care Centre recently when resident Ella Phillips, 88, first held her first great granddaughter Megan, who was born on October 6 last year.

Ella met the beautiful baby girl at the centre after new grandmother (Ella’s daughter Linda Henderson) and granddaughter and new mother Susan took her along for a visit.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Home manager Prisca Katsande said: “Pitkerro Care Centre was thrilled to host the four generations of women to welcome Megan into the Phillips family.

“It was a true delight to witness resident Ella’s first meeting with her new great grandchild on our premises and we are sending our very best wishes to all of the family at this exciting time.

“Watching Ella’s face light up with such adoration upon seeing the new born baby is a moment that I will never forget.”

Linda said: “We are all overwhelmed with emotion as we welcome my first grandchild and my mother’s first great grandchild into the world.

© DC Thomson

“A huge thank you to Pitkerro Care Centre for their continued support.

“It remains clear to us that their delivery of high quality care is not limited to residents, but also extends to ensuring that relatives’ happiness and wellbeing is a high priority.”