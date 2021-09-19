Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 19th 2021
Four fire engines and police called to derelict building blaze in Dunfermline

By Katy Scott
September 19, 2021, 11:29 am Updated: September 19, 2021, 11:34 am
The cause of the fire is unconfirmed.

Four fire engines and police rushed to the scene of a derelict building blaze in Dunfermline on Saturday evening.

The fire service were called to Chalmers Street in Dunfermline just after 5pm.

Police also attended the scene of the blaze. There were reportedly no injuries.

Fire crews confirmed that the blaze was extinguished at 6:27pm.

Derelict building blaze

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said:

“We received a call at 17:03 to a derelict building on Chalmers Street, Dunfermline.

“There were four appliances and one height in attendance.

“The fire extinguished message was received at 18:27 and some crews remained to dampen down the rest.

“There were no persons involved at all.

“The stop message was received at 19:18.”

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.