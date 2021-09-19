Four fire engines and police called to derelict building blaze in Dunfermline

Four fire engines and police rushed to the scene of a derelict building blaze in Dunfermline on Saturday evening.

The fire service were called to Chalmers Street in Dunfermline just after 5pm.

Police also attended the scene of the blaze. There were reportedly no injuries.

Fire crews confirmed that the blaze was extinguished at 6:27pm.

Derelict building blaze

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said:

“We received a call at 17:03 to a derelict building on Chalmers Street, Dunfermline.

“There were four appliances and one height in attendance.

“The fire extinguished message was received at 18:27 and some crews remained to dampen down the rest.

“There were no persons involved at all.

“The stop message was received at 19:18.”

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.