Four fire crews scrambled to tackle house fire in Douglas

Fire crews have been scrambled to tackle a blaze at a house in Douglas on Tuesday evening.

Four crews from Kingsway, McAlpine Road stations in Dundee as well as Broughty Ferry, have been despatched to Ballantrae Place after the alarm was raised shortly before 6pm.

Crews are still in attendance as efforts to bring the blaze under control continue.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We received the alarm at 5.59pm on Tuesday, July 27 of a house fire in Ballantrae Place in Douglas.

“Four crews, including two hose jets, are currently at the scene as working toto bring the blaze under control.”

It’s not known if anyone has been injured.

More to follow.