Four figures worth of timber stolen from merchant in Perth

Police are appealing for information after a large amount of timber was stolen from a yard in Perthshire.

Thieves broke into the yard of a timber merchant in the Inveralmond Industrial Estate in Perth on Saturday night, using a HGV to steal a large amount of timber.

The theft is believed to have taken place between 10.50pm on April 17 and 12.45am on April 18, with four figures worth of wood being stolen.

Those with any information on the theft should speak to any police officer or call 101, quoting reference number 0641 on April 19.

Information can also be submitted via the anonymous Crimestoppers line on 0800 555 111.