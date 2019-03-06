Four-figure charity donation for Archie from Dundee-based games firm

Kids’ charity The Archie Foundation has been given a four-figure boost thanks to a Dundee-based games firm.

Staff at YoYo Games presented a cheque for £2,500 to the charity after it was nominated by staff member Fraser Simpson.

The company is best known for its GameMaker Studio software which is designed to help novice programmers create their own computer games.

Fraser suggested Archie, the official charity of the Tayside Children’s Hospital, when YoYo’s parent company Playtech set aside money for local causes.

Russell Kay, chief technology officer at YoYo, said: “As a Dundee-based organisation, which numbers many young people as users of GameMaker, we are delighted to be able to support The Archie Foundation’s important fundraising work. In particular, its current campaign for a twin operating theatre will improve the experience and outcomes for local children.

“I am very proud to be a part of it.”

n Picture shows the YoYo Games team presenting the cheque to Archie’s Linda Meiklejohn, left.