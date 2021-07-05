Four Dunfermline families rocked by explosion still unable to return home

Four properties rocked by an explosion in Dunfermline on Saturday are still thought to be unsafe, with homeowners unable to return.

A 35-year-old man was hospitalised following a fire on Dewar Street on Saturday.

Neighbouring properties were forced to evacuate as a result of a blast and a large fire at the property in Fife.

A loud bang was heard alongside huge flames shooting from a top floor property in Dewar Street at around 1:45pm on July 3.

Locals said it was like “something out of a movie” as they described their shock at the incident.

Fife Council said building standards inspectors had visited neighbouring homes on Sunday.

They found that four properties were still considered unsafe to enter.

Fife Council said the situation would continue to be monitored, adding that it will be up to owners and insurers to arrange full structural assessments and repairs.

Police Scotland said an investigation into the nature of the fire was ongoing, with no further information available.

A police spokesperson said: “We were made aware of an explosion and subsequent fire at a property on Dewar Street, Dunfermline, around 1.50pm on Saturday July 3, 2021.

“Officers attended to assist the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service at the scene.

“A 35-year-old man was taken to St John’s Hospital for treatment.

“A number of properties have been evacuated until the building has been assessed.

“Following inquiries it is no longer believed to have been a gas explosion and inquiries are ongoing.

“A joint investigation is being carried out alongside the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.”