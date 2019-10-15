Four Dundee restaurants among the UK’s best according to The AA

Four Dundee restaurants have been named among the best in the UK.

Chez Mal Brasserie, Castlehill Restaurant, The Tayberry and Daisy Tasker all feature in the AA’s The Restaurant Guide 2020.

The guide promotes the best cuisine in Britain and containing more than 2,000 restaurants currently awarded Rosettes for culinary excellence by the AA’s professional inspectors.

In total, it features 194 top Scottish dining destinations, including the late Andrew Fairlie’s establishment at Gleneagles.

Daisy Tasker, which is based at Hotel Indigo, has featured for the first time.