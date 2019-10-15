Tuesday, October 15th 2019 Show Links
News / Dundee

Four Dundee restaurants among the UK’s best according to The AA

by Stephen Walsh
October 15, 2019, 12:10 pm Updated: October 15, 2019, 1:11 pm
© DC ThomsonThe Daisy Tasker featured in the guide for the first time, and was among four Dundee restaurants recognised.
Four Dundee restaurants have been named among the best in the UK.

Chez Mal Brasserie, Castlehill Restaurant, The Tayberry and Daisy Tasker all feature in the AA’s The Restaurant Guide 2020.

Interior detail of the restaurant in the hotel, Malmaison.

The guide promotes the best cuisine in Britain and containing more than 2,000 restaurants currently awarded Rosettes for culinary excellence by the AA’s professional inspectors.

The Tayberry Restaurant.

In total, it features 194 top Scottish dining destinations, including the late Andrew Fairlie’s establishment at Gleneagles.

Daisy Tasker, which is based at Hotel Indigo, has featured for the first time.

