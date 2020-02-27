Hearing for Arbroath care worker accused of ‘forcefully handling’ resident

An Arbroath care worker faces a hearing to decide whether she is fit to work after being accused of “handling a resident forcefully”.
Kerry Humble’s case will be held over four days at the Scottish Social Services Council.
She also faces claims of “behaving inappropriately by speaking to a resident in a demeaning way and causing distress to the resident” while employed as a care assistant in Arbroath.
An independent panel is to hear the case in public on March 2, 3, 4 and 5.
Members will decide, if the allegations are proved, whether the worker is fit to practise or not and if her fitness is impaired and if a sanction should be placed on her registration.
The allegations may be amended during the hearing.
The panel meets at Compass House and a decision is usually published on its website within 14 days of the end of the hearing.