Four coronavirus deaths recorded in Tayside and Fife in seven days as toll hits record low

Deaths involving coronavirus have dropped for the eighth week in a row in Scotland.

New figures from National Records Scotland (NRS) Scotland show that there have been 4,119 deaths as of June 21, where the Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, an increase of 49 deaths from the previous week.

This is the lowest weekly total death tally in Scotland since March 23, the second week where Covid-19 fatalities were recorded north of the border.

Over the last 24 hours a further four people, who had tested positive from the virus, have died.

In Tayside, total death tolls have surpassed 300 – with 165 in Dundee, 76 in Angus and 68 in Perth and Kinross – a total of 309 since the outbreak began.

This relates to one further death in Dundee, one in Angus, and none in Perth and Kinross.

Fife has now seen 197 coronavirus-related fatalities; two more since June 17.

Nationally, 20 of the coronavirus deaths between June 15 and 21 were in care homes, 28 in hospitals and one death was recorded at home.

Keep up-to-date with the latest Covid-19 news with DC Thomson’s coronavirus liveblog.