Four charged in connection with break-in at abandoned Dundee care home

Four youths have been charged in connection with a break-in at a derelict Dundee care home.

Police swarmed the former St Jospeh’s Wellburn Care Home on Liff Road on Friday afternoon and dog handlers combed the area.

Police Scotland confirmed four males were traced on the grounds and charged in connection with the incident.

The building, which closed in 2017, was previously ran by nuns from the Little Sisters of the Poor who managed the site for more than 150 years.

Shocked onlookers said there was a number of officers on the scene at around 2pm, before they saw youngsters being taken away in awaiting police vehicles.

One man said: “There was seven police units here, including two sets of dog handlers.

“Some vehicles were stationed on Liff Road near Lochee United’s grounds and other cars were at the gates of the care home.

“I was shocked by the volume of officers and I could see the dogs in the grounds with their handlers.

“It all seemed to reach a conclusion just after 2.30pm but a friend of mine said he was aware of police presence being here from around 1.40pm.”

The former nursing home was earmarked for demolition in 2019 to make way for a new housing development by Persimmon Homes.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were made aware of a break-in at a property on Liff Road in Dundee around 1.25pm on Friday, 16 April.

“Four male youths were traced on site. All four will be charged and reported to the relevant authorities.”