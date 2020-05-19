Four charged after police in Dundee recover drugs

A man and woman have been charged after cocaine, amphetamine, heroin and cannabis were recovered at a property in Dundee.

The 48-year-old man and woman, 41, were arrested and charged with drug offences after a search warrant was executed at their Kirk Street property on Monday.

A large sum of cash was also recovered. The pair are expected to appear in court at a later date.

Police in Dundee also arrested two men, aged 32 and 28, after their vehicle was stopped at around 8.30pm on Monday in Longtown Road.

Officers smelt cannabis coming from the vehicle as they drove behind it.

A quantity of herbal cannabis valued at over £3,000 was recovered along with other items used in the distribution of drugs.

The men were released on an under taking to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.

Antone with any information is asked to contact police on 101.