Police have appealed for witnesses after four vehicles were vandalised at a car park in Dundee.

The incident happened on the Mid Craigie Industrial Estate at Kingsway East between 9.50am and 1.30pm on Friday.

A Renault Megane, a Mazda and two silver Vauxhall Astras were substantially damaged in the incident, sustaining broken windows, dents and scratches.

A spokeswoman said: “Police are keen to trace two teenage boys of slim build, aged between 13 and 15, who were in the area at the time.

“One of them was described as wearing a grey hooded top and black trousers and the other was wearing a black hooded top and black trousers.”