Four big Dundee home wins over Hearts

Dundee will be hoping to put some points on the board from their last three remaining fixtures before the January break.

First up is the visit of Hearts tomorrow night before an away trip to fellow-strugglers Partick Thistle next Wednesday and Hogmanay’s Tayside derby on the Saturday when St Johnstone travel to Dens.

However, victory this week would give the Dark Blues a huge incentive to push on and finish the year on a high note in the crowded section at the bottom of the Premiership.

Here, the Tele takes a look at some important home wins over the years against the Jambos.



Dundee 2 Hearts 0 May 3, 1986.

Dundee needed to win the game to give themselves any chance of qualifying for Europe.

Ultimately, Rangers won putting an end to their hopes but the result was more significant for the Jambos who, going into this last game of the season, were at the top of the table.

A draw would have ensured the league trophy went back to Tynecastle but the defeat, coupled with a 5-1 St Mirren loss to Celtic, meant the Hoops won the title.

It was sub Albert Kidd who did the damage for Dundee, scoring twice and consigning Hearts to defeat and the chance of winning the crown.

It was a galling end to the season for the Edinburgh men who had worked wonders in getting so close to lifting the League Championship.

Dundee 1 Hearts 0 October 31, 1998.

This was the Dee’s first campaign back in the Premier league after an absence of four seasons.

There had been a bit of fuel added to spice up the games between the two teams in close season where it had been eluded that Dundee were an easy 12 points for the Jambos.

As it turned out, the Dark Blues won all four games against the men from Tynecastle including this one, which came courtesy of a David Weir own goal.

The victories over Hearts ensured they finished above the Jambos in the table as Dundee claimed their highest-ever Premier League position of fifth that term.

Dundee 1 Hearts 0 October 30, 1999.

A Steven Tweed goal was the only difference between the two teams as Dundee halted a run of three defeats on the trot.

The win was made even more significant after the Dens Park team had lost 4-0 at Tynecastle less than two months earlier.

It was their first home success of the season in a campaign where they only had four victories in front of the home support.

The Dark Blues also won two out of their next three games which ensured, come the end of the league campaign, they finished in relative safety in seventh place.

Dundee 1 Hearts 0 (aet) December 3, 2003.

It wasn’t so much the result that counted in this League Cup game.

Dundee had been put into administration only one week earlier and the quarter-final win lifted some of the gloom that had engulfed Dens Park

A Bobby Linn goal, which was his first for the club, sealed the Dee’s passage to the League Cup semi-final where they eventually succumbed to a last-minute Derek Lilley goal against Livingston.

The win at Dens against Hearts was a rallying call for the home support and a crowd of more than 7,000 lifted the players after the cull from administration.

The Jambos were unbeaten in the league against Dundee that season but the repercussions of a loss in the League Cup could have been massive financially.

The Dark Blues, even given their lack of success against Hearts, still finished seventh in what was a trying season.

Victories against the Gorgie Road men at home have been infrequent in recent years but all have been significant for one reason or another.

This season could be no different as the Dee look to win in front of their home fans and push themselves to safety in what is the tightest Premiership in recent years at the bottom.

The Jambos are never easy to play but the consequence of a victory tomorrow could be vital come the end of the season.