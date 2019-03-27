Four-bedroom Angus farmhouse put up for lease for just £1 a year

An Angus country holiday home is being offered for long-term lease for just £1 a year.

The four-bedroomed farmhouse in Glen Moy, which is being marketed by Bell Ingram, is a renovation project located in the heart of the Angus Glens.

In exchange for an agreed renovation programme, the tenant will be guaranteed a long-term lease to use the 100-year-old property as a second/holiday home.

The accommodation is laid out over two floors, with access from the front and back doors and has four bedrooms and two reception rooms.

The farmhouse has a large garden to the front and side, which ends where the Burn of Glen Moy rushes down to join the River South Esk at nearby Cortachy Castle.

The estate agents said the garden could, by arrangement, be extended.

In a nod to the farmhouse’s original role, to the rear of the building there are large farm sheds and pens which are used by Airlie Estate’s sheep enterprise.

The property is situated on the private Airlie Estate on the outskirts of Cortachy, with Kirriemuir around 10 miles away.

For more information, contact Bell Ingram by email on: forfar@Bellingram.co.uk or call 01307 462 516.