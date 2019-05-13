BLETHER: This is what happened when East Fife played Wolves

Stuart Cran sent in a photo of a programme from 1973, and asked for information regarding the game.

“The information on the front just says that it is a ‘Benefit’ match and East Fife were hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers,” said Stuart, an Aberdeen fan and currently manager of the Hilton Doubletree at Dunblane.

“Do you have any further info on this game?”

I knew the game ended 0-0 and it was around a year after I left the club.

For most things East Fife, I usually contact Bayview historian Stephen Mill.

Stephen, as usual, didn’t disappoint, and sent me in a copy of the text he used in a 2013 programme when the teams again met in a friendly.

He said: “Team boss Pat Quinn wrote the foreward for the 1973 encounter, which said: ‘I’m sure our boys will give a good account of themselves and will make it a night to remember, particularly for Dave Gorman, Dave Clarke, Walter Borthwick and Peter McQuade. These lads have played their part in taking us to the First Division, keeping us there last season, and winning us a Texaco Cup spot this year. They deserve a special occasion. And a visit from Wolves is certainly that.’

“Forty years ago, both clubs were on the crest of a wave.

“East Fife had finished in ninth place in the league, their highest position since 1953-54, while Wolves had ended the season fifth top of the English First Division, having also reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup and League Cup.

“The souvenir programme sports a rather eccentric cover shot of Walter, Peter and the two Daves in mid-ascent up a floodlight pylon.

“Inside, the four players share some of their memories of their time with the club.

“Goalkeeper Dave Gorman recalls ripping his pants while saving a penalty at Dumfries, Dave Clarke confesses to heading for Bayview by train for an away game at Clydebank and Peter McQuade relates an unfortunate incident when Joe Hughes mistook the referee’s whistle to commence a minute’s silence for the start of the game.

“Walter Borthwick provides us with an insight into his marital relationship with his revelation that his wife ‘goes daft’ when he gets sent off. We also learn that Dave Gorman’s pet hate is fans who throw objects at goalkeepers.

“The visitors’ pen pictures give some indication of the calibre of their squad, with Irish internationalist Derek Dougan, prolific striker John Richards, midfield star Kenny Hibbitt and future FA Cup Final hero Alan Sunderland all included.

“The game itself ended without scoring, but was not short of incident.

“Kenny Hibbitt was stretchered off following a clash with Peter McQuade and the local constabulary were called into action after a bottle was thrown in the direction of Wolves goalkeeper Phil Parkes, much to the chagrin, presumably, of his opposite number in the home goal.

“For Peter McQuade, it was his final game in an East Fife shirt as he headed to Dumbarton soon after.

“Dave Gorman moved to Montrose a few weeks later, but returned for a second spell in 1979.

“Walter Borthwick moved to St Mirren a year later, while Dave Clarke spent a further 14 years with the Fifers, making a record number of appearances and going on to become the club’s most successful manager in modern times.”

East Fife – Gorman; Duncan (Rutherford), McQuade; Borthwick, Martis, Clarke; Hegarty, Honeyman, Dailey, Cairns, McPhee.

Wolverhampton Wanderers – Parkes; Taylor, Parkin; Bailey, Jefferson, McAlle; McCalliog, Hibbitt (Sunderland), Richards, Dougan, Daley. Subs – Powell, Kindon.

Attendance – 3,379.