Four arrests made after disturbance in city’s West End

Police were forced to close a road at the weekend after a disturbance involving a group of youths.

Officers were called to Polepark Road, and the surrounding area, on Friday night at around 9.30pm.

It is understood the streets involved included Millbank Road, Rosefield Street, City Road, and Forest Park Road, which had to be closed down as a result of the disturbance.

One resident, who did not want to be named, said: “It seemed people were going to a party in a back garden where there was a DJ and canopies up for drinking.

“Taxis were coming and going for hours. It was madness for a while. Dozens of neighbours were calling the police and complaining.”

Another local said: “I called the police on several occasions as did many of my neighbours. The whole situation was crazy. There were kids everywhere.

“I have no idea what was going on but it was really upsetting for local residents, especially some of the older folk who live around the area.”

Another resident said they heard “lots of noise” and a large group of youths standing in the street outside.

“They were only teenagers and there were some young girls standing by watching,” they said.

“I saw the police arrive and try to take control. I saw a few young lads being put into the back of a police van before being driven away.”

Police confirmed four teens had been arrested and charged for allegedly being involved in the alleged incident.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 9.30pm on Friday August 21, officers were called to the Polepark Road area of Dundee, following reports of disturbances involving a large number of youths.

“Three males, aged 15, 17 and 18 have been charged in relation to the matter, while a further 17-year-old male will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal. Inquiries remain ongoing.”