Four accused of Dundee mass brawl using weapons

Four people are to stand trial at Dundee Sheriff Court accused of engaging in a mass brawl involving weapons.

Victoria Higgins, 28, and Jabar Aziz, 47, both of Fleming Gardens South, 26-year-old Daryl Paige, of South Road, and Ranjo Ali, 32, of Crathie Place, will all stand trial on July 10.

All four deny that in September 25 at Fleming Gardens South, they conducted themselves in a disorderly manner by shouting, swearing, brandishing weapons, engaging in a fight and committing a breach of the peace.

Solicitors acting on their behalf entered pleas of not guilty to the charge before Sheriff George Way.

An intermediate diet was also fixed for June 11.