Four accused of attacking and robbing man of three mobile phones in Dundee city centre

Four people have been accused of attacking and robbing a man in Dundee city centre.

William Adamson, of Hilltown Court, and Jade Hall, of Bonnethill Court, appeared from custody at the city’s sheriff court in connection with the alleged assault on Gary Whyte at New Inn Entry on June 3.

A sheriff issued warrants for the arrests of two men aged 39 and 33 respectively who are also accused of the attack.

It is alleged all four assaulted Mr Whyte by grabbing him around the neck and making a comment that they were in possession of a bladed instrument.

They then allegedly made violent threats before punching Mr Whyte on the head to his injury and rummaged through his pockets.

Prosecutors allege they robbed him of £110 and three mobile phones.

Adamson, 39, and Hall, 35, made no plea when they appeared on petition before Sheriff Lindsay Foulis.

Their case was continued for further examination.