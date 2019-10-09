Founding member of Dundee’s Average White Band dies aged 74

Musician Malcolm “Molly” Duncan, one of the founding members of Dundee’s famous Average White Band, has died at the age of 74 after battling cancer.

He had been performing with The 360 Band who were due to play at the city’s Gardyne Theatre on October 30 as part of Dundee Jazz Festival.

Tributes have poured in for the tenor saxophone player who was born in Montrose.

A post on AWB’s Facebook page said: “We are saddened to learn of the passing of our old friend and tenor player, Molly Duncan.

“He had a recent bout with cancer, and so one half of the ‘Dundee Horns’ is with us no more.”

Leader of 360, Hamish Stuart, wrote on social media, saying: “It’s with huge sadness of heart that I have to inform you all of the passing of Molly Duncan.

“Please post any photos and memories in a celebration of not only a ground-breaking musician, but a lovely charming gent of this old school who shared his love of life with all that were lucky enough to know him … RIP Molly I have been so lucky in my life to have you as a mate.”

Jazz FM disc jockey Jeff Young wrote on his Facebook page yesterday: “Gutted this morning to hear that Molly Duncan from Average White Band has passed away.

“A wonderful guy and a gifted musician. Thoughts are with Dan Duncan (his son) and the family.”

Molly had a glittering career and recorded with Ray Charles, Tom Petty, Buddy Guy, Ben E King, Dire Straits, Bryan Ferry and many others and also played live with artists including Marvin Gaye, Chaka Khan and Eric Clapton.

However, it is for his time with the Average White Band that Molly will be best known. They were formed in 1971 and described as a Scottish funk and R&B band. They had a series of soul and disco hits between 1974 and 1980.

The band’s most famous hit was “Pick Up the Pieces” which sold more than a million copies.