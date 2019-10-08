Founding member of Dundee’s Average White Band dies after battle with cancer

Musician Malcolm “Molly” Duncan, one of the founding members of Dundee’s famous Average White Band, has died at the age of 74.

He had been performing with The 360 Band who were due to play at the city’s Gardyne Theatre on October 30 as part of Dundee Jazz Festival.

Tributes have poured in for the tenor saxophonist player who was born in Montrose.

In a post on their Facebook page the band said: “We are saddened to learn of the passing of our old friend and tenor player, Molly Duncan.

“He had a recent bout with cancer, and so one half of the “Dundee Horns” is with us no more.

“His was the world famous sax solo on Pick Up The Pieces, but apart from that, he was one of the funniest and most charming people you could ever meet.

“He was a founding member of the band – also from Dundee Art College, as are Roger Ball and Alan Gorrie – and will be sorely missed.

“His son, Dan, was with him at the end, and our condolences are with him and other family members.”

Duncan has recorded with artists including Ray Charles, Tom Petty and Bryan Ferry.

In September, the band postponed their gig at Perth Concert Hall due to illness.