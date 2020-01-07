Foul-mouthed thief calls Dundee sheriff a ‘******* dog’ as he is jailed for three months

A thief launched a foul-mouthed rant against a sheriff after being told he was going to jail for three months – before tumbling down the stairs at the court.

James McConnachie, 37, shook his head after he was sentenced for shoplifting, before calling Sheriff John Rafferty a “******* dog” as security staff struggled to haul him away from the dock.

The convicted shoplifter grabbed onto the handrails of the stairs leading to Dundee Sheriff Court’s cells as he called the judge a string of four-letter names before tumbling down the stairs, taking a court officer with him with a crash.

It is understood no serious injuries were sustained in the fall and McConnachie was taken from the court safely to begin his sentence.

He had appeared from custody before Sheriff Rafferty after being apprehended by officers at his home in Grampian Gardens on warrant on New Year’s Day.

He admitted two offences of shoplifting coffee from Scotmid on Fintry Road on October 3 and 4 last year, and to possessing four grammes of heroin, valued at £12, on January 1.

He also had three outstanding offences of shoplifting coffee, razors and comestics from the same store in January last year, for which sentence had previously been deferred.

Seeking an alternative to custody, solicitor Anne Duffy explained McConnachie had “relapsed” into drug use following a difficult spell.

She told the court: “A difficulty arose to do with his prescription being moved to Boots in Dundee City Centre.

“He advised there was a relapse – he was struggling. He had a new prescription that he didn’t appear to cope well with.

“He has advised that if he is liberated he would request a methadone prescription.”

However, Sheriff John Rafferty took a dim view of McConnachie’s criminal record and failure to take heed of previous warnings of custodial sentences.

The sheriff told McConnachie: “You were given an opportunity when you appeared on the matter that relates to thefts in January 2019 and I made it very clear you would have to take that opportunity otherwise you would face a custodial sentence. You haven’t taken that opportunity.”

Sheriff Rafferty sentenced him to a total of three months in jail – made up of a two month period for the thefts in January and a one month period for the later offences – along with a £160 fine for possessing Class A drugs.

Following McConnachie’s sweary tirade and tumble, the sheriff intimated that he would not seek to take action against the thief for his remarks – but left it open to the Crown to decide if it would pursue a contempt of court prosecution.