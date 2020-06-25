Thursday, June 25th 2020 Show Links
Foster carers in Angus to be paid for teaching kids at home during coronavirus lockdown

by Laura Devlin
June 25, 2020, 5:00 pm
A Covid-19 home-schooling fee will be introduced for Angus foster carers who have been looking after children full-time during lockdown.

An Angus Council committee recommended that payments be made to foster carers of school-aged children unable to attend school due to the pandemic.

The additional payment of £10 a day for every child will be paid to carers for each day youngsters would have otherwise have been at school during lockdown.

A report to the committee by Kathryn Lindsay, director of children, families and justice, stated there were 51 school-age children in the care of Angus Council being home schooled by their foster carers.

It is expected the fee will cost Angus Council £30,600, backdated to March 23 and running to the end of this term.

If children were unable to attend school from August to December, it was projected there would be a further cost of £43,350.

We have to give them a big thank you for all their hard work and I fully support this proposal.”

Councillor David Fairweather

The report highlighted that the Scottish Government had earmarked additional resources for local authorities to help them with costs related to the Covid-19 response.

Praising the work of foster carers over the last few months, Councillor David Fairweather, said: “We have to give them a big thank you for all their hard work and I fully support this proposal.”

The need for foster carers has not diminished during lockdown, says Dundee agency

Conservative councillor, Derek Wann, the council’s children and learning convener, added: “Just to reiterate, I fully support the payment and I would urge all of the committee to recommend the report.”

The committee unanimously recommended the proposals set out in the report.

