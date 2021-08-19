Forth Road bridge to close for repair work

The Forth Road Bridge will close for one day at the end of August amid repair work to expansion joints on the crossing between Fife and Edinburgh.

No vehicles will be able to cross between 6am and 6pm on August 31 as work is carried out to replace the bridge’s main expansion joints.

The closure will allow contractors to position a crane on the carriageway so that footway joints can be removed for remedial works.

A diversion for motorway traffic will be put in place via the M90 Queensferry Crossing. Non-motorway traffic will be required to divert via the A985 Kincardine Bridge.

The Forth Road Bridge will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists through this period via the west footway/cycleway, but the east cycleway will close to the public from August 29 until work is completed.

Chris Tracey, BEAR Scotland’s south east unit bridges manager, said: “Work to replace the main expansion joints in the northbound carriageway remains on target for completion as programmed later this year.”

Forth Road Bridge closure ‘essential’

He added: “It’s essential for the safety of workers and road users that we close the bridge to vehicular traffic during these works, as a crane will be positioned on the carriageway.

“The work is weather dependent, so there is a possibility it could be delayed in the event of adverse weather. We’ll issue further updates if there are any changes.”