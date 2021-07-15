News / Local / Fife Forth Road Bridge closes for three days with diversions in place By Alasdair Clark July 15, 2021, 4:59 pm The bridge is due to reopen on Sunday The Forth Road Bridge has closed for three days as work to replace expansion joints in the northbound carriageway continues. The crossing – which is a public transport corridor – closed to all vehicles at 6am on Thursday and will reopen on July 18 at 6am. It remains open to cyclists and pedestrians, with traffic being diverted via the M90 Queensferry Register You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Create a password Create your account or Register with Facebook Register with Google Complete Registration Already registered? Click here to login Login You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Password Login or Sign in with Facebook Sign in with Google A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Don't have an account? Click here to register Forgotten your password? Click here to reset it Reset your password Email address Reset A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Remembered your password? Click here to login Don't have an account? Click here to register Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe