VIDEO: Strong winds delay efforts to reopen Forth Road Bridge

Strong winds are delaying efforts to reopen the Forth Road Bridge after a lorry blew over this afternoon.

Both carriageways are completely closed to traffic following the incident at about 2.50pm.

A recovery crew is on site but its attempts to remove the lorry have been blighted by gusts of 58mph.

Here's the latest wind graph from the bridge – shows winds still gusting to 58mph pic.twitter.com/eesVvoXlXO — Forth Road Bridge (@forthroadbridge) March 14, 2017

The incident comes after bridge bosses restricted access to high-sided vehicles on the crossing due to strong winds.

A Police Scotland statement said: “Police in Fife are in attendance on the Forth Road Bridge after a high-sided vehicle overturned on the north bound carriageway.

“As a result the bridge is closed in both directions and will be for some time to allow recovery of the vehicle.

“Warning signs were in place prohibiting high-sided vehicles from crossing the bridge due to high winds.

“Inquiries are on-going into the full circumstances.

“Police are advising motorists to avoid the bridge and find an alternative route.”

Road cameras show delays building up in both directions from the A90 as motorists seek alternative routes.

The bridge was subject to a closure following a similar incident in January.