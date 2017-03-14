Home » News » Forth Road Bridge to remain closed “for some time” after lorry blows over
Image via Traffic Scotland

Forth Road Bridge to remain closed “for some time” after lorry blows over

By Scott Lorimer,

The Forth Road Bridge is set to be closed “for some time” after a lorry was blown over in high winds.

Both carriageways are completely closed to traffic following the incident at around 2.50pm.

The incident comes after bridge bosses restricted access to high-sided vehicles on the crossing due to strong winds.

A Police Scotland statement said: “Police in Fife are in attendance on the Forth Road Bridge after a high-sided vehicle overturned on the north bound carriageway.

“The incident happened around 2.50 pm on Tuesday 14th March.

“As a result the bridge is closed in both directions and will be for some time to allow recovery of the vehicle.

“Warning signs were in place prohibiting high-sided vehicles from crossing the bridge due to high winds.

“Inquiries are on-going into the full circumstances.

“Police are advising motorists to avoid the bridge and find an alternative route.”

 

lorry

Bosses at the Forth Road Bridge have urged those stuck behind the lorry to remain in their vehicles.

Forth Road bridge snip

 

The bridge was subject to a closure following a similar incident in January.

