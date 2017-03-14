Forth Road Bridge to remain closed “for some time” after lorry blows over

The Forth Road Bridge is set to be closed “for some time” after a lorry was blown over in high winds.

Both carriageways are completely closed to traffic following the incident at around 2.50pm.

The incident comes after bridge bosses restricted access to high-sided vehicles on the crossing due to strong winds.

A Police Scotland statement said: “Police in Fife are in attendance on the Forth Road Bridge after a high-sided vehicle overturned on the north bound carriageway.

“The incident happened around 2.50 pm on Tuesday 14th March.

“As a result the bridge is closed in both directions and will be for some time to allow recovery of the vehicle.

“Warning signs were in place prohibiting high-sided vehicles from crossing the bridge due to high winds.

“Inquiries are on-going into the full circumstances.

“Police are advising motorists to avoid the bridge and find an alternative route.”

⭐ Congestion @forthroadbridge closure N/B back to #M90 Spur and down #A90 SB Back to #M90 J2 Masterton Just starting to hit Kincardine⚠ pic.twitter.com/JLB8FBu3MN — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) March 14, 2017

Bosses at the Forth Road Bridge have urged those stuck behind the lorry to remain in their vehicles.

The bridge was subject to a closure following a similar incident in January.