Forth Road Bridge to remain closed “for some time” after lorry blows over

The Forth Road Bridge is set to be closed “for some time” after a lorry was blown over in high winds.
Both carriageways are completely closed to traffic following the incident at around 2.50pm.
The incident comes after bridge bosses restricted access to high-sided vehicles on the crossing due to strong winds.
A Police Scotland statement said: “Police in Fife are in attendance on the Forth Road Bridge after a high-sided vehicle overturned on the north bound carriageway.
“The incident happened around 2.50 pm on Tuesday 14th March.
“As a result the bridge is closed in both directions and will be for some time to allow recovery of the vehicle.
“Warning signs were in place prohibiting high-sided vehicles from crossing the bridge due to high winds.
“Inquiries are on-going into the full circumstances.
“Police are advising motorists to avoid the bridge and find an alternative route.”
⭐ Congestion @forthroadbridge closure
N/B back to #M90 Spur and down #A90
SB Back to #M90 J2 Masterton
Just starting to hit Kincardine⚠ pic.twitter.com/JLB8FBu3MN
— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) March 14, 2017
Bosses at the Forth Road Bridge have urged those stuck behind the lorry to remain in their vehicles.
The bridge was subject to a closure following a similar incident in January.