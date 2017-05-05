Forth Road Bridge closed after accident

Forth Road Bridge is closed northbound after an accident.

According to Traffic Scotland, there are queues along the M90 spur.

Congestion is also reported on the southbound carriageway.

The accident invovled an HGV and a car.

Recovery is in progress.

The Forth Road Bridge Twitter account said: “Ambulance and police are attending the accident on the northbound carriageway – thanks for your patience, we’ll reopen as soon as possible.”