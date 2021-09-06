Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local / Fife

Forth Bridge: Locals given chance to have their say on bridge walk and visitor hub

By Amie Flett
September 6, 2021, 1:44 pm
The Forth Bridge.
Locals are being given the chance to have their say on the revised proposals to install a bridge walk and visitor hub at the south side of the Forth Bridge.

Fresh plans and images of plans were revealed last month after the multi-million proud project was put “on hold” in March following discussions with the Scottish Government and delays from Covid.

An artist’s impression of the revised plans for the Forth Bridge walk and visitor hub.

However Network Rail insisted at the time that it was still fully committed to the project, having concluded a tendering process.

The project is expected to create about 4o new jobs and will offer stunning views across the Firth of Forth from a 367ft-high viewing point.

Community drop-in sessions

As part of the pre-planning application process, Network Rail is now hosting two online community drop-in meetings this month.

The sessions will give the Queensferry community the chance to find out more about the proposals and give feedback that will help inform the final designs for the Unesco World Heritage site.

The new proposals would see the visitor centre sited further away from neighbouring residential properties.

There would also be a bridge walk and reception hub on the South Queensferry side of the historic site.

A full planning application, which includes plans, artists impressions and detailed designs, are expected to be submitted to City of Edinburgh Council later this year.

The drop-ins will take place on September 13 and 21 from 3pm until 7pm.

Slots are available to book online.