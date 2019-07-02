Forster in at Dundee as defender Kerr Waddell heads back down to Greenock

Top summer target Jordon Forster was part of the group as Dundee got down work at their Spanish training camp today.

The Dark Blues flew out yesterday for a week’s work at the Real Club de Golf Campoamor Resort in Murcia and the 25-year-old centre-half was with them.

The former Hibs and Cheltenham man signed up late on Saturday and is expected to feature in tomorrow’s friendly against Nottingham Forest.

And boss James McPake has revealed he’s been working had to get the centre-half.

“When I first spoke to John Nelms about the manager’s job, Jordan’s was one of the first names I highlighted,” said James.

“Jordan then knocked back a new deal with Cheltenham and we’ve managed to get him here.

“I know him very well as he was a kid at Hibs when I was there.

“He’s an animal and a monster on the pitch. He’s desperate to get going.”

Forster’s arrival has seen the Dens men drop their interest in re-signing centre half Kerr Waddell.

The 21-year-old had held some talks over a new deal but they’ve come to nothing.

He had been training with Arbroath over the last couple of weeks and although the Lichties would be keen to add him for the new season, it looks like he will be heading elsewhere in the Championship.

This week will see Waddell, who’s claimed he heard Dundee had dropped their interest via twitter, head for a few days training down at Morton.

He spent last season on loan with the Cappielow outfit, making 28 appearances.

And despite the Ton changing manager to bring in former Livingston boss David Hopkin for this term, he’s been invited back.