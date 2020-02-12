Jordon Forster happy to swap ‘goal’ for clean sheet

Jordon Forster admits he hasn’t dealt well with being out of the Dundee team but is delighted to have made a positive impact on his return – even if he’s had to begrudgingly give up claims for a first goal of the season.

The big centre-back was taken out of the firing line back in December after a costly error against Queen of the South and a difficult day at the back in the following home match against Dunfermline.

But he has responded with two strong performances that have helped the Dark Blues pick up four points from their last two matches with a draw at Morton followed up by Saturday’s 2-0 win over Partick Thistle.

Speaking to the Tele, Forster admits his time out of the team hasn’t been the easiest.

He said: “I was on the bench for a few games.

“It was difficult to deal with and, being honest, I don’t deal with that very well!

“It’s the manager’s decision at the end of the day.

“I hope I’ve shown enough to remain in the team for the next game.

“It’s part and parcel of football, the boys who came in have done well.

“It is a team game, at the end of the day, we have a squad for the whole season and every single one in the squad is important.

“As long as the team is doing well, it’s all good.”

With the score at 0-0, Forster thought he’d opened his scoring account for the Dark Blues as he powered a header goalwards only to see striker Kane Hemmings knock the ball over the line.

“First goal of the season, yeah!” said Forster.

“To be fair, Kane got the last touch on it. It was going in but Kane is a good striker and good strikers make sure – if he wants the goal, he can have it!

“The main thing was to get the win and a clean sheet as well – I would trade the goal for a clean sheet, to be honest.”

Saturday’s shutout was Dundee’s first since they last met the Jags on December 21 and their first at Dens since October 5.

“We got a lot of clean sheets at the start of the season and I think we came away from basing our game on that,” added Forster.

“It’s nice to be back in the team, not quite scoring, but helping us get three points.

“It was a blustery day and conditions on the pitch weren’t brilliant.

“I think we made the best of it and got the best possible outcome.

“The boys played well, we were really difficult to beat and we made a big thing of getting to second balls and closing people down.

“We worked harder than we have been – that can be a hard thing to say to players but I think it has showed in the last couple of games where we have really got after teams and put them under pressure. Other teams do that to us and it’s difficult to deal with.”

The victory puts Dundee back in the play-off spots as they retook fourth place.

“The league is very tight. There have been a lot of tough games recently and I’m sure everyone was looking at the league table and saying ‘if we win this, we go there, if we lose, we’re here’, that’s human nature.

“We were fully aware of how big and important Saturday’s game was.

“Come 5pm, we’ve won 2-0 and getting the three points is good news. It was a good day all round.”

The Dark Blues head into a two-week break in good mood after ending their run without victory ahead of a trip to Queen of the South on February 22.

“It’s human nature, if you lose then there’s two weeks to think about that until the next one.

“It was nice to get the three points after the previous few weeks and gives us something to work on for the next game.”