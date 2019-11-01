Forster aiming to keep momentum going as Morton check in at Dens

Jordon Forster says Dundee showed both sides of their game in two away wins this week and wants to see the Dark Blues carry on that momentum tonight at home to Morton.

The Dens men host their Greenock opponents aiming to move level with second-placed Ayr United before the rest of the division play tomorrow.

And Forster says if they play like they did in back-to-back victories over the Honest Men and Alloa in the past seven days, they’ll set themselves up for the derby at home to Dundee United next week.

He told the Tele: “It’s been a good week so far.

“We set ourselves a challenge of three wins in a week and we are on track to achieve that.

“So far it’s been good but another three points tonight will make it a really good week.

“We have a big game next week but first and foremost it’s about Morton tonight to set us up nicely.”

He added: “We had two hard away games over the past week and it was nice to come away with six points by battling hard in one and getting a clean sheet in the other.

“In previous games we have played well in large spells and dominated games for 45-60 minutes but let teams back into games like the Partick game where we conceded three late goals.

“There were question marks over whether we could hold onto a lead and I think we proved we can last Friday night at Ayr.

“We shut the back door and battled to victory on a cold night down there.

“Then Tuesday against an Alloa side that have proved they can play and beat teams, we put in our most complete performance of the season.

“We scored three goals, kept a clean sheet and dominated the majority of the game.

“We’ll look to take both sides of those two games into the match tonight.”

There is also the chance to put right the 1-0 defeat suffered at Cappielow five weeks ago where Forster feels the Dark Blues let a result slip through their grip.

The big centre-back reckons the squad has come a long way since then but knows Dundee must be wary of David Hopkin’s men.

He added: “If you look at the last game you can see we limited Morton to very few chances and they scored from a set-piece.

“They are a big strong team so credit to them for that because they must work on set-pieces and they put the ball in the box at every opportunity.

“That’s their style and it worked that day. But I think we had more than enough chances to win the game comfortably.

“Since then we have been a lot more clinical so we’re looking forward to tonight and we’re confident we will come away with three points.”

Playing tonight also gives Dundee the chance to get a headstart on their rivals at the top end of the Championship table.

Three points would put them above Inverness ahead of Caley Thistle’s home match with Dundee United and level with Ayr.

With top and third playing each other it is a chance to make up some ground on at least one of them but only if they can pick up the victory.

Forster added: “It can be a good thing and a bad thing playing first, depending on which side of the fence you are looking from. For us, we are looking to go and win the game, get three points and try to put a bit of pressure on the other teams who are playing tomorrow.

“We obviously had the game on Tuesday but we’ve recovered well and worked a bit on what we are planning to do on the pitch tonight through the week.

“We are looking forward to it, we have a bit of momentum and we are looking to try to keep that going.”