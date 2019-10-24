Forrest – It is exciting times at Dundee United

Assistant boss Gordon Forrest says it was a “no-brainer” for the Dundee United coaching team to extend their stay at Tannadice last week as they bid to realise the club’s dreams of top-flight football.

Having played for Livingston, East Fife and Berwick Rangers, Forrest’s coaching career has seen him work for the SFA, head to the Olympics with New Zealand and work in the American MLS.

Now, though, the 42-year-old’s sole focus is to do all he can to put all of that worldly coaching experience to United’s use as he bids to help the club finally get out of the Championship.

Forrest, along with boss Robbie Neilson and fellow-assistant coach Lee McCulloch, signed a new contract extension to the summer of 2022.

He told the Tele: “It was a no-brainer.

“When I first came to the club, the vision presented to me from (sporting director) Tony Asghar, where they want to go and what they want to achieve, was fantastic and it’s great to continue to be part of that.

“The contracts also bring a bit of stability to the club.

“Unfortunately we missed out on promotion last year but we’ve had a good pre-season and a decent start to the campaign being top.

“We are pushing for our goals this season and it’s great to be involved in such a great club.

“You can feel it is a positive place.

“You can see the improvements step by step and stage by stage that Tony is doing along with the rest of the staff at the club, around the training ground and on the pitch through the player pathway and the recruitment.

“You can see what the club is trying to achieve.

“We have had real backing from the fans and there is real excitement at games which helps the players home and away.”

© SNS

A big part of the management team’s mandate is to provide the platform for young players to come into the first-team set-up from the academy at Tannadice and flourish.

Already this season, fans have seen players like Louis Appere, Chris Mochrie, Ross Graham, Logan Chalmers and Scott Banks in and around the senior side.

As a coach, Forrest is delighted to see young players step up and take their chance.

He added: “Working with the young players is a big part of our role.

“The vision from the club is to develop young players, get them in the first team and then the world is their oyster from there.

“In terms of the coaching staff, we are very particular in trying to bring young players into the first team and give them an opportunity when they are ready.

“We also put plans in place for young players so they can try to get into the first team in the first place, that’s a big part of my job.”

Bringing the coaching team of Robbie and two assistants Forrest and McCulloch together, not knowing each other too well could be seen as a risk but Forrest says that has paid off.

“We had never worked together before, obviously you know of each other, but that can be a good thing sometimes.

“You all come into it fresh, everyone having different ideas and experiences. I think it’s important when you are a coaching team to challenge each other.

“We have a really good connection now as a staff which is fantastic and that comes across in the players and the other staff. It’s been great working with Robbie and Lee – hopefully the other guys say the same thing!

“We have a good balance between us of experiences with different strengths as coaches.

“If we put all that together and deliver it to the players then, hopefully, the club gets the success from that. It’s exciting times.”