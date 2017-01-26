Former WWE star Kurt Angle has pulled out of a headline appearance in Dundee.

The Olympic gold medallist was confirmed earlier this month to appear at 5 Star Wrestling’s televised event, Dominant Wrestling, at Dundee Ice Arena.

Organisers had booked the grappler to commentate on the event.

Promoter Daniel Hinkles said: “I received a call from Kurt Angle’s management team confirming the rumours that Kurt will not be commentating on the debut episode of Dominant Wrestling, which airs live on Spike TV at 8pm this Saturday, from the Dundee Ice Arena.

“Greg Lambert, with his encyclopaedic knowledge of wrestling, will still lead the broadcast team as planned.”