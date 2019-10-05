Former well-known Dundee hotel site could be developed into 23 flats

A four-storey block of 23 flats has been proposed to replace a city hotel that was demolished earlier this year.

The Park House Hotel on Coupar Angus Road shut up shop last year and was torn down this summer.

Site owners Redwood Birkhill Ltd has submitted plans for its replacement to planning officers at Dundee City Council.

The proposal is to create a mix of one and two-bed flats that can accommodate between two and four people.

There would also be a single three-bed flat for up to five people on the top floor.

Redwood’s agent, Fraser Middleton at ARKTX, has indicated that officers have already shown support for a residential development on the site.

However, council officers may take issue with aspects of the application that do not appear to meet the requirements set down in the local development plan (LDP) – the detailed blueprint against which all applications are assessed.

In particular, the size of some of the flats and the proposed parking provision in the development do not appear to meet the minimum requirements set out in the LDP.

The site on Coupar Angus Road lies within what the city council considers a “suburban” zone for planning purposes.

Officers say flats in these zones should have “generous” internal space, with a minimum of 80 square metres (861 sq ft) each.

In addition, flatted developments are expected to have 150% parking provision for flats, i.e. three spaces for every two flats, to accommodate multiple car households and visitors.

However, while the majority of the flats proposed for Coupar Angus Road are exactly 80 square metres in size – with the three-bed flat even larger – 10 of the proposed flats are smaller than the recommended minimum size.

Three of the single bed flats have just 52 square metres (559 sq ft) of floor space – less than two-thirds of what council officers expect at the very least.

In addition, exactly 23 parking spaces – one per flat – have been proposed, rather than a suggested 34 or 35 to meet council guidelines.

However, while the local development plan is firm on what it expects from developers who bring new plans to the table, the rules are flexible and can be bent if planners believe what is being proposed is a net positive for the city.

As is, the plans also make full use of the land owned by Redwood, with no room to add extra parking spaces or widen flats without significant modification to the plans.

ARKTX was contacted for further comment.