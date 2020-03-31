Former university student accommodation could be demolished if plans are approved by council

A block of flats which were formerly used as student accommodation could soon be demolished to make way for a playground.

A planning application submitted to the city council by Dundee University outlined plans to bulldoze 16-18 Airlie Place, which was mothballed in 2007.

Following the proposed demolition, it is anticipated a temporary playground would be created for children who attend the university’s nursery, which is located inside the student association building.

The play area would provide a “safe and secure” place for youngsters to spend time outdoors, which is currently lacking.

It is also anticipated that demolition proposals will form part of a “wider campus strategy” that could eventually lead to a new-build university facility being built on the site.

The block was built in the 1870s but has since deteriorated into a “very dilapidated condition.”

The buildings on Airlie Street were originally developed as houses and flats before eventually being purchased by the university.

Over the course of the 20th century, all of the properties on the street were bought up by the then University College Dundee and the current university, and converted into student halls.

Named Airlie Hall, the east side was used as a hall of residence until 1996, and the west side until 2007.

In the years since it was vacated, alternative uses of the former student accommodation have been considered by the university but none have come to fruition.

A report submitted alongside the application also detailed how a “feasibility study” was carried out in 2010 looked into using the Airlie Place accommodation as a new “liberal arts” complex as part of the relocation of the school of humanities.

Concerns were raised however about the “financial viability” of the proposals after it was estimated the cost of refurbishing the building for alternative use would be in the “region of £2-3 million” and the plans were scrapped.

Since then, structural intervention works have been carried out, which included the erection of fencing around the perimeter of the site to restrict access and maintain the safety of the general public.