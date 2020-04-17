Former United boss McNamara praises medics that saved his life after brain haemorrhage

Former Dundee United boss Jackie McNamara has thanked the medics who saved his life after a recent brain haemorrhage.

McNamara, who managed United from 2013-15, collapsed at his York home in February and was rushed to Hull Royal Hospital where his condition was later described as ‘critical but stable’.

The former Celtic and Dunfermline defender has since made steps on the road to recovery after being in an induced coma and has thanked well-wishers in his first public message since the scare.

“I’m delighted to put out my first message since a health scare in February,” he said in a message on YouTube.

“I’d just like to thank everybody for all their messages of support, the parademics that helped save my life by getting me to the hospital and the neuro-surgeons that did the operations when I had my brain haemorrhage,

“The recovery from that has taken a bit of time but I am on the right road. I’ve got one more operation to go.

“I’m not quite sure when that will be but I’m feeling good about that and getting back to normal.”

McNamara, who also managed York City and Partick Thistle, is now back at work in his role as director of football at sports management agency Consilium Sports Group.

And he has praised the group’s work in supporting other athletes who have suffered head injuries.

The 46-year-old added: “I’m getting back to work just now, which is great. The messages of support from people when I came out of the coma was such an overwhelming experience.

“Seeing all the well-wishing from people, praying for me and stuff. I’d really like to thank them, it really helped me through a difficult period.

“The team at Consilium Sports Group who look after all the athletes and myself, how they’ve coped with that and got on with things is great.

“Especially the intiative they have done with the Consilium Foundation, joining in with Headway to help people with brain injuries. We’re going to support that this year with the charity.

“I think it’s a fantastic thing having gone through what I have the last few months. The importance of that and the support is immeasurable.”

McNamara also joked about the haircut given to him by his son as the nation copes with the effects of the coronavirus lockdown.

He continued: “It’s a difficult time for everybody with the lockdown but it’s given me a chance to recover.

“My son’s done my haircut, which is not the best at the moment, but hopefully in time the lockdown passes and I will start to look back to myself again.

“Hopefully, everyone is doing everything properly, staying safe, helping the NHS and saving lives.”