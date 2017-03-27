She was the Dundee housewife who danced for four straight days — and Cathie Harvey still holds the record as World Twist Marathon Champion.

Tributes were today paid to the Mid Craigie woman, who has died at the age of 76.

Cathie is survived by husband of 51 years Arthur, 79, who said the couple recently celebrated their wedding anniversary.

She died two days later.

He said her death was “very sudden and unexpected” and added: “She wasn’t in great health but she went downhill very quickly.

“I’m going to have to move her chair somewhere else now that I think about it.

“I don’t want to be looking at the empty space she used to fill.

“When I’ve been on my own I’ve not known what to do, we were together so long.”

The retired labourer, originally from County Tyrone, said he married Cathie — Catherine — in 1966.

By that time, she had already become World Twist Champion in 1963.

She was Cathie Connolly when she twisted her way into the Guinness Book of Records by dancing for 102 hours straight.

Her granddaughter Lisa Hill, 29, said she still held that record, adding: “Dancing was very important to her.

“She used to drink raw eggs to keep strong and fit even.

“She had such huge amounts of energy.

“You’d need it to do what she did.”

Granddaughter Teri-Leigh Harvey, 27, added that she had been catapulted to fame in the early 60s with her Twisting moves, and she had loved every minute. “It was just for the glory of it,” she said.

“Gran never made any money from it, that’s not what it was about. We all miss her energy and enthusiasm so much.”

Her success on the dance floor came as a surprise to many with her first win but Cathie had discovered a passion.

A funeral mass will be on Tuesday at 10am at St Mary’s RC Church in Lochee.

All family and friends invited.