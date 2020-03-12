Former toy superstore likely to be transformed into bowling, crazy golf and adventure play area in Dundee

An indoor adventure play area, bowling alley and crazy golf course has been recommended for approval by Dundee City Council planners.

As reported in the Tele in December,</a> indoor play specialists House of Play have proposed to create the fun-filled spectacle inside the former Toys ‘R’ Us store at the Kingsway West Retail Park.

Added: The facility will be run by Chris Airlie, who had previously harboured plans to create an indoor play area within the former Dens Road Market.

In all, House of Play says it will invest £800,000 in bringing the centre to life, and create 35-40 full-time Living Wage jobs.

Planning officers within the council have recommended the proposal be approved.

However, it must go before the city’s planning committee because of a proposed change to planning rules preventing other surrounding units from becoming play areas.

This would stop the retail park from becoming overrun with non-shopping units – and has the implicit benefit of protecting House of Play from competitors in the immediate area.

Planners say there are several “material considerations”, such as job creation and investment, which support the approval of the development.