Former Thomas Cook workers overjoyed to be reinstated at Dundee travel agents

Two former Thomas Cook workers are overjoyed to have been reinstated in their jobs at a Broughty Ferry store.

The shop, on Brook Street, has now opened as Hays Travel, reinstating Vicky Wilson as manager, who worked at the old shop for 20 years, and sales consultant Melanie Chalmers, who was there for 25 years.

Vicky was on a family holiday in Turkey when she found out that Thomas Cook had folded.

She said: “It was terrible. I didn’t know what I was going to do.”

As word came in that Hays Travel was buying over Thomas Cook shops and there was a possibility that jobs could be reinstated, Vicky said she was straight on the phone, as was co-worker Melanie.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

The pair were both reinstated in their original roles, with the same working hours and salary.

Vicky added: “It was such a relief. We’re so grateful to have this opportunity. It means the world to us – it’s our livelihood.”

The new shop opened on September 23, just over a month after its predecessor was forced to close.

Neighbours and regular customers brought flowers and well wishes to the workers.

Melanie, now assistant manager, said: “We’re so thankful to Hays’ owners John and Irene for stepping in and saving us all.

© DC Thomson

“It was like a bad dream. I kept thinking I’d wake up and it wouldn’t have happened.

“It was like a death, to have done it for that long and suddenly not have a job. I’d never done anything else. Christmas is coming up and I didn’t have a job.”

Melanie also lost out on two trips as a result of the former company’s closure – one for work purposes and a family holiday which was already paid for.

She discovered the news on social media, then received an email on the Monday morning telling her not to go to work that day.

She added: “I had a lot of loyalty to the company, having been there so long. I felt really let down by everyone at the top.”