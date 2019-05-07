Former Tayside pub is hit by fly-tippers after recycling centre closure

A prominent Perthshire site has been pounced upon by fly-tippers just weeks after it had its recycling centre removed.

Recycling bins for materials such as glass and electronics were taken away from the car park at the Wheel Inn, Scone, at the end of March.

Perth and Kinross Council said the decision was taken as plans had been approved for developers to convert the disused pub into 51 retirement flats.

However, local residents were not warned the service was being removed and are now worried waste at the unsecured site is building up.

Some of it is recyclable and was left by residents who did not know the bins had been moved, while other piles of general waste have been tipped around the building.

A council spokesman said: “We are investigating the matter and pursuing the landowners as it is their responsibility to remove the waste.”