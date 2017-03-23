Former Tangerine Iain Ferguson wants to see the current Dundee United side get revenge on St Mirren in the Challenge Cup final this Saturday to make up for a Scottish Cup final defeat 30 years ago.

Ferguson was part of the great United side which lost out in the 1987 final just days before losing the Uefa Cup Final to Gothenburg.

It’s a season which will live long in the memory for Arabs as their side came within touching distance of a European trophy, beating Barcelona and Monchengladbach along the way, only to fall short at the final hurdle.

They also ran out runners-up in the national cup final with the Buddies earning a 1-0 extra-time win at Hampden — where Ferguson had a goal chopped off.

He said: “It was a perfectly good goal against St Mirren.

“Kevin Gallacher was ruled offside but he was lying on the ground when I hit the ball into the net.

“Referee Kenny Hope gave the goal but the linesman chopped it off. It was proved later that the goal should have stood.

“My namesake went up the park and scored for them and that was it.

“It was hard to take and, of course, a few days later we lost the Uefa Cup, too, and a season which had been so good left us with nothing. All the highs, the great performances and we didn’t end up with any silverware.

“We got praise from all over Britain, for our European performances especially but I don’t know what it was with United in cup finals in those days.”