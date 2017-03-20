Former Dundee United striker David Goodwillie has made a return to amateur football with a Perthshire amateur side less than two months after being ruled to have raped a woman.

Goodwillie, 27, and ex-United teammate David Robertson were forced to pay £100,000 of damages to Denise Clair after a judge ruled in a civil case that they raped her in Armadale, West Lothian, in 2011.

Goodwillie, who won three full caps for Scotland, recently turned out for Doune Castle Amateurs, scoring twice in their 4-3 defeat by Strathclyde University in the Caledonian League clash.

In January Goodwillie, who signed for Plymouth Argyle last year, had his contract terminated with the English League Two side to focus on potentially appealing the civil judgment.

A statement issued by the English League Two side said he had left “by mutual consent”.

It is reported that Goodwillie’s lawyer Derek Stillie said the former Aberdeen and Dundee United striker has yet to begin the appeal process.