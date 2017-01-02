Former Tangerine Callum Morris back at East End Park

Dunfermline have signed former Dundee United defender Callum Morris until the end of the season ahead of today’s Fife derby against Raith Rovers.

The Englishman, who previously played for the Pars from 2012-14, left Tannadice in the summer to sign for Aberdeen but has since been released by the Pittodrie club.

Meanwhile, Raith boss Gary Locke is looking for his players to ditch the draws and return to winning ways when they host their Championship rivals.

Rovers have only lost one game in nine but during the same period have had to settle for a stalemate six times.

The last two draws came against table-topping Dundee United and Hibs.

However, Locke is determined local bragging rights will remain at Stark’s Park.

He said: “I was at the Dunfermline v Falkirk game the other day and the Pars are not a million miles away.

“It will be a really difficult game but we have only had one defeat in nine.

“The fact we haven’t pulled away in that time is because of too many draws.

“However, we still have a game in hand and we are also creating chances.

“We need to take them as we showed when we beat Falkirk, St Mirren and Dumbarton scoring a lot of goals.

“It would obviously be great if we could get back to winning ways against our local rivals Dunfermline.

“I know what they mean to the fans having experienced the Edinburgh and Ayrshire derbies.

“They are massive for the fans. The games with Dunfermline so far have been really close and I can see it being tight again.”